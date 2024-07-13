Insider Selling: Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) CEO Sells $129,609.14 in Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $129,609.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,097 shares in the company, valued at $28,960,641.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peter Salzmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Peter Salzmann sold 16,163 shares of Immunovant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $479,232.95.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Peter Salzmann sold 34,079 shares of Immunovant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $990,335.74.

Immunovant Price Performance

IMVT opened at $30.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.50. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $45.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Immunovant during the third quarter worth about $6,473,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Immunovant by 43.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 38,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Immunovant by 14.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,233,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,290,000 after purchasing an additional 764,530 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Immunovant by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

