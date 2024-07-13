Insight Advisors LLC PA Acquires 204 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 754,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,504.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,454,000 after acquiring an additional 582,503 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 342,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 325,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,167,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $272.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.32. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $273.00.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

