Insight Advisors LLC PA Acquires New Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.11.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $259.82. 1,032,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,049. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.74 and its 200-day moving average is $254.74. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $227.50 and a one year high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,421,976. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.