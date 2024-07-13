Insight Advisors LLC PA Purchases 38 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 674 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 13.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 34,708 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,747 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.33.

Adobe stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $559.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,013,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $503.70 and a 200-day moving average of $533.11. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $247.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,165,916. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

