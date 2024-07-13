Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 2,277.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,102 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Insperity by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,210,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,534,000 after purchasing an additional 224,772 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 398,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,687,000 after buying an additional 116,226 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Insperity by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,137 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC raised its position in Insperity by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 226,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,514,000 after acquiring an additional 42,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 349.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 34,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Insider Activity at Insperity

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $1,162,380.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,252 shares in the company, valued at $50,114,293.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $1,162,380.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,114,293.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $544,497.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,066.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,695 shares of company stock worth $2,044,864 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insperity Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NSP traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.36. The stock had a trading volume of 188,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,029. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.04 and a 52-week high of $123.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.27 and its 200 day moving average is $103.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 137.14% and a net margin of 2.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.68%.

Insperity Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Articles

