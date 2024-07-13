Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) Short Interest Update

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 376,000 shares, an increase of 211.5% from the June 15th total of 120,700 shares. Currently, 39.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

IVP traded up $4.98 on Friday, hitting $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 40,926,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,520,968. Inspire Veterinary Partners has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $410.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($8.97) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter.

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services.

