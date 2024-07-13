Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) CEO Sells $62,387.60 in Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $62,387.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,969.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lisa Utzschneider also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 6th, Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $80,198.68.

Integral Ad Science Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 994.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.53. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $20.88.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.12 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 91,396 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter worth $2,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,106,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,649,000 after acquiring an additional 780,469 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter worth $3,159,000. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter worth $11,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.77.

About Integral Ad Science

(Get Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

