Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) CFO Sells $44,179.52 in Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) CFO Tania Secor sold 4,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $44,179.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Integral Ad Science Trading Up 2.1 %

IAS stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 994.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 91,396 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter worth about $2,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,106,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,649,000 after acquiring an additional 780,469 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter worth about $3,159,000. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter worth about $11,144,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

