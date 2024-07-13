Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives $16.77 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.77.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IAS. Barclays decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IAS

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

In related news, CFO Tania Secor sold 4,564 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $44,179.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Integral Ad Science news, CFO Tania Secor sold 4,564 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $44,179.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 6,445 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $62,387.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,969.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,478 shares of company stock valued at $218,311 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 10.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 40.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 35.0% during the first quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $9.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. Integral Ad Science has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 994.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.44.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.