Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Up 9.7%

Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) shot up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.30. 4,011,710 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 6,046,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LUNR shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Monday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $522.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.21.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $73.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 264.9% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 250.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 429,531 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth $67,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

