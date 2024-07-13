Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Inuvo in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company.

Inuvo Stock Performance

Inuvo stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.19. Inuvo has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.02 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 51.44% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inuvo will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INUV. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 46,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,043,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 749,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

