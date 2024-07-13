Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Short Interest Up 45.4% in June

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 225,500 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the June 15th total of 155,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,082,000. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 36,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.29. 304,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,827. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

