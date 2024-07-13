Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Short Interest Up 164.7% in June

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 164.7% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PKW traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.78. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $84.19 and a 1 year high of $108.33.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.2245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,785,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,089,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 205.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

