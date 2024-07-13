Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Trading Down 0.4%

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.27. Approximately 48,670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 144,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.36.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a market cap of $151.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 122,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,757,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the period.

About Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

