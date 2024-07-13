Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.35

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.35 and last traded at $43.35, with a volume of 16574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.96.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.64 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1922 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.
About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
