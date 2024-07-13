Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.35

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.35 and last traded at $43.35, with a volume of 16574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.96.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.64 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1922 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

