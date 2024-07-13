Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 157.9% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.32. 13,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,286. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.79. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $40.17 and a twelve month high of $65.09. The company has a market cap of $452.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after buying an additional 124,845 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,113,000. Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 31,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 16,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

