Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRFZ. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,005,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,500,000 after buying an additional 877,406 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,172,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,040,000 after purchasing an additional 118,251 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,131,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 267,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 46,809 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ PRFZ traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.69. 82,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,813. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average of $37.73.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1563 per share. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

