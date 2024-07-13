Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.87

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.87 and last traded at $47.86, with a volume of 83990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.58.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $508.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.86.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.1768 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF
About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF
The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
