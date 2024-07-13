InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Short Interest Up 282.5% in June

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, an increase of 282.5% from the June 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 61,783 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 40,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 20,505 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 9,398 shares in the last quarter.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.02. 127,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,612. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.75. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $23.29.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0935 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

