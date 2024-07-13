IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.40.

IPGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $116.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $772,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,200,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,243,430.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $772,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,200,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,243,430.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $83,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,978.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,773 shares of company stock valued at $927,030 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

Shares of IPGP opened at $89.63 on Monday. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $141.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.98 and its 200-day moving average is $90.44.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.53 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.34%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

