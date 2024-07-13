Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 660.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,560 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $367,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,571,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,778,000 after buying an additional 29,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRM traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $97.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 393.95%.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $268,738.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $268,738.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $155,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,650.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,928 shares of company stock valued at $9,726,673. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

