iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 479,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 295.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,186,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 251,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,600,000 after buying an additional 75,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 143,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,714,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
SHY stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.96. 3,170,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,975,328. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $82.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.62.
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
