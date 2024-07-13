iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Eq LLC

Eq LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,036 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Eq LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,514,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,304,000 after buying an additional 715,487 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,252,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,702,000 after purchasing an additional 518,671 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 553,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,764,000 after purchasing an additional 292,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 438,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,614,000 after purchasing an additional 286,061 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $59.03. 945,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,843. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.37. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $59.37.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

