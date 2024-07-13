iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,711 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,510,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879,901 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,216 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $179,718,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $132,392,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.72. 7,009,381 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.45. The stock has a market cap of $118.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

