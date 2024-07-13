iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Raised by Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 10.4% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,561,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 264,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,178,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 433,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,090,000 after buying an additional 97,290 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $563.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,778,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,253,595. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $566.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $515.26. The stock has a market cap of $485.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

