iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $328,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IUSG stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.85. The company had a trading volume of 377,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,708. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.28 and a 200 day moving average of $116.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.71 and a fifty-two week high of $133.65.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.1445 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

