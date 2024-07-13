iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 75,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 39,398 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 446.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 56,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 45,766 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 98,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter.

IUSV stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.06. 368,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,704. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.4205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

