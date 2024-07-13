iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,176 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,471,000 after buying an additional 840,304 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,329,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,291,501. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.05 and a 200-day moving average of $97.30. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

