iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOM) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOM – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.42 and last traded at $27.42. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.37.

iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.59.

About iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF

The iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF (EAOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that provides moderately conservative risk exposure to global stocks and bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOM was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

