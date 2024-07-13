iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIG) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.41 and last traded at $25.41. 5,797 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 3,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.50.

Get iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,256,000.

iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (IBIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2030. The fund will terminate in October 2030 IBIG was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.