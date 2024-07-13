iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIG) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.41 and last traded at $25.41. 5,797 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 3,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.50.
Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,256,000.
iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (IBIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2030. The fund will terminate in October 2030 IBIG was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.
