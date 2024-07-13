iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Trading Down 0.3%

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.23 and last traded at $24.26. Approximately 60,578 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 58,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.45.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGBH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) and uses derivatives to hedge out interest rate risk.

