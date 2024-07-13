iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 87,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 84,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 353,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 21,790 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.51. 24,799,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,494,470. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.06. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

