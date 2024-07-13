iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 2.3% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $306.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,055. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.41 and a 1-year high of $308.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $294.11 and a 200 day moving average of $281.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

