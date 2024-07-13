iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (BATS:IWMW) Trading Up 0.7%

iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (BATS:IWMW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.43 and last traded at $46.43. Approximately 305 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $46.12.

iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.94.

iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (IWMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is a fund-of-funds that employs a covered call strategy on the Russell 2000 index for income, focusing on small-cap US stocks. The fund aims to distribute monthly income from option premiums and dividends.

