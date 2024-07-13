iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.88. 845,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,665. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.03. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $277.91. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.