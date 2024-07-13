iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $12,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWL. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000.

NYSEARCA IWL opened at $137.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12-month low of $99.37 and a 12-month high of $138.97.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

