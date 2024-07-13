iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Holdings Boosted by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $394,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 350.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.57. 242,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,529. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $148.45 and a twelve month high of $226.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.65.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

