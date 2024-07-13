iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 768,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533,455 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $41,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRGF. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $115,000.

NYSEARCA LRGF traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,046. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.40. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $41.38 and a 52 week high of $57.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

