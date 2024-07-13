iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Position Boosted by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 100.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITB. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 51.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 43,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,346,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 61,853.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 154,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,931,000 after purchasing an additional 154,633 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 17,978 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

BATS ITB traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,325,989 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.84.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

