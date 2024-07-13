Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Issuer Direct Price Performance
Issuer Direct stock opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45. Issuer Direct has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 million, a PE ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 0.73.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
About Issuer Direct
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
See Also
