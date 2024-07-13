Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Trading Up 2.2%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 442,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 365,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Iterum Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. Research analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and intravenous formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

