ITV (LON:ITV) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.85

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 84.85 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 83.80 ($1.07), with a volume of 5458887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.50 ($1.06).
Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.41) target price on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.
In related news, insider Graham Cooke purchased 16,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £11,897.20 ($15,239.14). 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.
