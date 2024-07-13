Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 230.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,719 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $6,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 32,537 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 266,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $2,634,000. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.28. 331,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,997. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.65.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JKHY. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.