Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Short Interest Update

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, an increase of 171.2% from the June 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 466,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Jackpot Digital Stock Performance
JPOTF remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 498,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,228. Jackpot Digital has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05.
About Jackpot Digital
