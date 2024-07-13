Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Trading 1.6% Higher

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 32.28 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.41). Approximately 241,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,141,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of £173.06 million, a PE ratio of -228.57 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 28.98.

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and Block 46/07 and Block 51 PSCs located in the Malay Basin, offshore southwest Vietnam.

