Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Major Shareholder Purchases $164,322.32 in Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 47,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $164,322.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,724,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,966,406.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Henderson Group Plc Janus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 55,463 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $191,901.98.

On Friday, July 5th, Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 28,326 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $97,158.18.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 166,042 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $589,449.10.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

JHG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.20. The stock had a trading volume of 718,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,709. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.81. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $35.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JHG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.59.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,888,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,893,000 after buying an additional 914,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,652,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,036,000 after purchasing an additional 71,753 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,831,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,456,000 after buying an additional 103,341 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,444,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,442,000 after buying an additional 419,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,446,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,905,000 after buying an additional 17,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

