Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Major Shareholder Purchases $589,449.10 in Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 166,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $589,449.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,648,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,852,448.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Henderson Group Plc Janus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 55,463 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $191,901.98.

On Monday, July 8th, Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 47,492 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $164,322.32.

On Friday, July 5th, Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 28,326 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $97,158.18.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

JHG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.20. 718,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.81. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $35.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.20 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JHG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.59.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

