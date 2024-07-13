Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) to Underperform

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $124.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $154.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.84% from the company’s previous close.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.95.

NYSE:DRI opened at $142.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.62 and its 200-day moving average is $158.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.29. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $17,202,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 968,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,047,000 after buying an additional 65,223 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

