Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Short Interest Up 439.0% in June

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,840,000 shares, a growth of 439.0% from the June 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

JEF stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $54.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JEF. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,591,350 shares in the company, valued at $119,979,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $65,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,314,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,165,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,591,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,979,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,993.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

