Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Short Interest Update

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the June 15th total of 341,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Jiuzi Stock Performance
Shares of JZXN stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 363,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,076. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07. Jiuzi has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $73.84.
About Jiuzi
